WWE's Paul Heyman Makes The Case For Why He's The GOAT Manager In Pro Wrestling

From Studio 54 to WCW to ECW to WWE, Paul Heyman has been everywhere and seemingly done everything, but the wrestling impresario-turned-talent has seemingly never taken a break from his breathless pursuit of his next accomplishment. A fan on X (formerly Twitter) recently pointed out how long and storied Heyman's career is, and the former ECW booker decided to take the compliment and run with it.

"I thank you for your recognition. Yes, I am the #GOAT. That, for the record, is undisputed and by now, uncontroverted," Heyman wrote. "For the record ...I was BFF with [CM Punk] (longest reigning champion of the modern era). #Advocate to [Brock Lesnar] (broke that record). #SpecialCounsel and #Wiseman to [Roman Reigns] (smashed all records)!"

Heyman continued to tout his own accomplishments after more fans joined the praise pile-on, crediting his work ethic for keeping him in a top spot on television. In doing so, he also critiqued the performers who don't constantly try to push themselves to be better.

"You damn right I get better with each and every single performance," Heyman wrote in another tweet. "If I'm not better tomorrow than I am today ... and better 2 days from now than I am tomorrow ... then I'm resting on my laurels, and there's waaaaaaaaaaaaaaay too many people out there who are comfortable doing that. That's not a way to own property on the Island of Relevancy!"

Heyman hasn't only been an on-screen talent in WWE, as he's also overseen creative for "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" over the last 20 years. Meanwhile, Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that Heyman nearly managed him during his tenure in WCW.