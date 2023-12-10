Paul Heyman Could Have Managed WWE Hall Of Famer In WCW

Paul Heyman — the self-proclaimed G.O.A.T. of wrestling managers – has represented more than a dozen current and future WWE Hall of Famers over the years, starting with Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Steve Austin, Rick Rude, and Arn Anderson, among others. Jake Roberts was also apparently close to being another as revealed by Roberts himself on a recent episode of his "Snake Pit" podcast.

Roberts told the story of Heyman nearly managing him in WCW while recalling his brief stints in the Heyman-operated ECW. "I was there [in ECW] only for two instances, and each time, [for] a few hours," Roberts recalled. "So, there wasn't much going on there. I spent more time with Paul Heyman at WCW. Paul and I spoke extensively about him managing me. That was something tossed around quite a bit between us, and then I left."

While Roberts didn't provide further details on the timeline of those conversations, one can assume he was referring to his one-year WCW stint in 1992 — a time when Heyman's Dangerous Alliance was involved in various main event storylines on WCW programming. But Roberts' spat with then-WCW executive Bill Watts led to him walking out on the company, causing his storyline with Sting and Nikita Koloff to be nixed. Although Roberts, a heel in WCW, could have been unveiled as a member of Dangerous Alliance, Heyman did manage others outside his stable, and Roberts could have been another, if not for his departure.

"It would have been strong," Roberts said of his potential pairing with Heyman.