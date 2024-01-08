Cryptic New WWE Trademark Filing Could Reveal New Faction Name

This past Friday night on the "WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution" special, former "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) returned with Paul Ellering and sided with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE recently filed for the term "Final Testament," which could be the name of the new faction. The trademark, registered on January 7, is set to be used for entertainment purposes in the TKO-owned promotion. Kross was seen sporting a shirt that read "The Final Prayer" during his segment with AOP last week.

On the December 22, 2022, episode of "SmackDown," an ominous vignette played featuring Kross and Scarlett. Kross spoke about how he impacted Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Shinsuke Nakamura after feuding with them. He also mentioned placing an hourglass in front of The Bloodline to warn them about their future implosion. Then, at the end of the clip, he teased the possible return of AOP. Two weeks later, after Kross, Scarlett, and Ellering appeared on the stage, AOP returned and attacked Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) from behind while they were cutting a promo in the ring. Kross then joined the assault a few moments later.

Kross returned to WWE with Scarlett last summer after being released by the promotion in November 2021. The former "NXT" Champion has been in numerous high-profile feuds since his return, but he hasn't quite clicked with the fans yet. Meanwhile, after almost four years of being away, Akam, Rezar, and Ellering are back on WWE programming.