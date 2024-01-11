Eric Bischoff Offers His Thoughts On Samoa Joe Winning The AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe won the AEW World Championship for the first time at AEW Worlds End, and Eric Bischoff is happy to see him get his flowers. "Couldn't happen to a better person, couldn't happen to a more talented person," he said on "Strictly Business," giving the new champion his seal of approval.

"Joe is an amazingly talented guy whose head is on so straight, I am thrilled for Joe," Bischoff added. "The fact that he's able to make what is probably a phenomenal living in a business that's very, very, very difficult to break into, kind of like breaking into rock and roll, that difficult. Maybe making it to the NFL, which is one-tenth of one percent of people who play college football, are able to achieve, wrestling is just about as difficult."

Joe is one of AEW's most experienced stars, having been in the business since 1999, working for various promotions. However, winning this title has certainly taken him to a new level he's not been at before. He ended MJF's historic title run, the longest-running World title reign in company history, which is no small feat. After dealing with several health issues during the end of his WWE run, this has been quite the turnaround for the "Samoan Submission Machine," and it's something Bischoff, who worked with Joe in TNA, is certainly happy to see.

"To see someone like Joe, who has been so committed for so long, has overcome so much, I couldn't be happier," Bischoff said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Strictly Business" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.