AEW Star Swerve Strickland To Appear In Upcoming Slasher Movie — Details

AEW star Swerve Strickland is a fan of horror, as evidenced by his in-ring work and some of his recent career choices. According to a new report from Deadline, Strickland has joined the cast of the upcoming horror movie "Stilleto" from director Samuel Gonzalez Jr. The plot of the film is said to revolve around a woman investigating the death of her sister. One year after her death, the killer remains free, continuing to terrorize exotic dancers.

The film's star and executive producer, Gigi Gustin, has her own slight connection to the world of professional wrestling. Gustin appeared on, and won, season two of "American Grit," a short-lived reality series hosted by John Cena. Gustin and director Gonazlez seem to have a consistent working relationship, with the actress appearing in many of Gonalez's recent projects.

The details and extent of Strickland's role in "Stilleto" have yet to be revealed. The report states that the film will begin shooting in the middle of this month, and it remains to be seen if Strickland will continue working his standard AEW schedule during the shoot.

Strickland previously acted in Gonzalez's short horror film titled "Night of the Missing." That short can currently be viewed on Screambox, a streaming service geared specifically toward horror. In the past, Strickland has spoken at length about his inspirations, including learning how to "weaponize pain" from actors Daniel Day-Lewis and the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman. It seems Strickland wants to use those skills to expand his career into Hollywood, with a particular eye toward horror.