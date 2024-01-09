Nic Nemeth Feels Fortunate To Have Worked With This Rising WWE Star

Nic Nemeth is a man on a mission. The former Dolph Ziggler came to New Japan Pro-Wrestling to prove that he deserves a shot after his inglorious release from WWE, and to prove WWE made a mistake by not betting on him. On "Busted Open Radio," however Nemeth pointed out a different wrestler WWE didn't make a mistake with: Bron Breakker.

"Man, this is gonna be fun when they pull the trigger with this guy," said Nemeth, whose feud with Breakker in 2022 saw the two men trade the "NXT" Championship. The admittedly bitter star found himself less hurt by the idea of a guy like Breakker taking his spot than many of others, saying he was impressed with Breakker from the minute the two men were paired together,

"I love where his head is at, and I want to work with him so that he can make a bunch of money," Nemeth said. "I went, 'Man, there's some money there ... I can do something with this person here.'"

Nemeth debuted in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 18, sitting ringside for several matches before facing off with newly-crowned IWGP Global Champion David Finlay and getting into a physical altercation with the Bullet Club leader. Nemeth was one of the many WWE releases after the merger between WWE and UFC into TKO Group Holdings was finalized. As for Breakker, he remains one of the biggest stars in "WWE NXT" (for the time being) and will soon participate in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as the partner of Baron Corbin.