Nic Nemeth Confronts Champion After NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 18

Nic Nemeth and David Finlay needed to be pulled apart during today's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 event. David Finlay had just captured the IWGP Global Championship in a three-way match with Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley, before engaging in a heated exchange with Nemeth.

Nemeth had been seated at ringside at Wrestle Kingdom alongside his brother Ryan Nemeth when Finlay came into focus. It was mentioned on the broadcast that Nemeth chased Finlay down backstage just as Kazuchika Okada made his entrance for the next match.

After their exchange, the former WWE star spoke to the media backstage while holding Finlay's Global title. He noted that he isn't currently signed to NJPW but he has a degree of pride for the IWGP Global title and found Finlay's actions to be disgraceful. He made it clear that he would like to wrestle for the title, further decreeing to make the belt "the pinnacle."

Acknowledging he doesn't even go here, Nic Nemeth says he has pride for the IWGP Global Title...while he understands using "questionable" tactics to win, what Finley did was disgraceful. If given the opportunity to wrestle for it and win it, he will make it the pinnacle #njwk18 pic.twitter.com/uJ1ojAceWE — Issa – PWI 📸 Contributor (@IssitaMarie) January 4, 2024

Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, was released by WWE in September 2023 after 19 years with the company. In recent years, the likes of Chris Jericho and Mercedes Mone have been brought into NJPW as major attractions owing to their previous runs in WWE. Like Nemeth, Jericho was involved in IWGP mid-card title programs, for the United States and Intercontinental titles, while Mone featured in the IWGP Women's title program with inaugural champion — and now-WWE star — Kairi Sane. Mone similarly debuted at Wrestle Kingdom last year.

Check out Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 18 here.