Former WWE Star Rick Boogs Reveals First Thing He Asked Vince McMahon

Rick Boogs has been vocal about the fact he felt his WWE career wasn't the same once Vince McMahon was no longer in charge, showcasing the belief that McMahon seemed to have in him. That could have been created due to their very first introduction, which took place during a WWE tour around the Stamford office.

"Everyone's trying to be respectful, I'm not an ass-kisser I don't even care, be it to my detriment. But at the same time, I think it's why people like me as well. Everyone's like, 'Oh, Vince, nice to see you, sir,' and he's like, 'Hmmph,'" he told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "I see him and I'm like, 'Vince, where's the gym, dude. What the hell? Give me a tour.'"

That led to their first conversation taking place, with McMahon wanting to know what Boogs was capable of squatting, and their love of the gym ended up becoming a big part of their relationship. It also bled into Boogs' main roster character, because while he focused on entertaining fans with his music and over-the-top personality, it was all based on his strength inside the ring.

That led to him getting plenty of opportunities, particularly during his run alongside Shinsuke Nakamura. Throughout that time he maintained a positive relationship with McMahon, despite the fact his former boss did have a distinct presence.

"Everybody is intimidated by him, but we just talked about lifting, that's our relationship," he said. "It seems to always be about squats."

