Arn Anderson Didn't Know Iconic WCW Heel Turn Would Be Happening

Like many wrestlers, Arn Anderson slowly transitioned away from solely being a wrestler and eventually became more involved backstage as his career drew closer to its end. Despite being a producer, he claimed during an episode of his "ARN" podcast that he was completely unaware of Hulk Hogan's WCW heel turn.

According to Anderson, only a few people were likely aware of Hogan's impending heel turn. "They sat on it, nobody knew that -– the inner circle of probably three people, probably Eric [Bischoff], Hogan, maybe one more person -– must have been Kevin [Sullivan], been crazy to not have Kevin. Like everybody else: shock."

Anderson continued, reflecting upon his reaction to the heel turn at the time and how he accessed the situation as a wrestler. "Immediately, when you're doing the agent and producer and you're still wrestling, you look at it from so many different angles. Is that gonna fly? Are they gonna accept Hogan as a heel? Can he work heel?"

Additionally, "The Enforcer" pointed out how major Hogan's heel turn was for the industry, as it was something that had never been done before at the time. "In this business, there's very few chances to have a first because everything has been done. So, god, this is a first, which is huge for our business."

Additionally, he noted how this got "cogs turning" in the industry, seemingly referring to the explosion of the nWo that followed Hogan turning heel.

