Mark Henry Reveals What He Knows Now That He Didn't While Wrestling For WWE

Mark Henry was once "The World's Strongest Man" and dominated his way through most of the WWE roster, however, these days he has an executive role in AEW. Henry, in an interview on "The Smooth Vega Podcast," detailed what he's learned in his new role since leaving WWE.

"There's a lot I know now, that I didn't know when I was at WWE. I learned a lot these last three years at AEW," Henry said. The veteran continued, revealing that he wanted to be an executive in WWE, but that they didn't want to do any "on-the-job training." Based on this, he presented a scenario that he wished they took instead. "I'd have just said, 'Hey, I'mma make you the special assistant to the chairman, this is what I want you to accomplish every day' and just go with that. But, that's not what happened."

Despite the way things worked out, Henry claimed he doesn't hold any grudges, but that Vince McMahon was well aware of how competitive he was when it came to his career. "I told him, 'I wanna win.' And not just win as far as who's the person holding the title over their head, but I want to be connected with success is what turned me on. It ain't like the days of looking at hot girls, don't do it for me."

Additionally, the Hall of Famer noted that he still wants to do something great in the industry, like being connected to a wrestler who achieves a never-done-before feat in wrestling. "You see somebody win an Oscar -– I want to be connected to a wrestler that wins an Oscar [or] an Emmy. I want to do something that haven't been done before."

