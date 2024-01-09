Why Mark Henry Predicts WWE Will Shock Everyone At Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is eager to witness the four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble, where Roman Reigns will defend the title against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

The former WWE Champion, in a recent appearance on "Busted Open," stated that WWE may deliver a shock in the match and it will be different from other matches.

"They're going to do something that's going to shock us, was the first thing I thought," said Henry about the four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble.

The legendary star had high praise for everyone involved in the match and argued that it is going to be unlike any other Roman Reigns match in recent times.

"It's a bad thought because you want everything to culminate in WrestleMania. Nonetheless, there couldn't be four guys that can carry a match like this that you can put together out of all those guys that work for that company," he said. "I'm going on record right now, Randy Orton and AJ Styles alone, brilliant psychologists when it comes to putting things together. Roman, for all those fans and people that aren't fans of Roman Reigns because they feel like his matches are so regimented, that they're the same match ... not this time. It's going to be different, and the structure of it is going to be different because of the principalities of it."

He said that he is excited to see the match because he feels it's going to be a "shock" match as he feels that fans will not know what's going to happen next. Since winning the world title back in August 2020, "The Tribal Chief" has only been in one multi-man match, which came at WrestleMania 37, when he faced Adam Copeland and Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Edge and Daniel Bryan in WWE, respectively.