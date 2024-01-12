WWE Legend Greg Valentine Details Worst Injury He Suffered In The Ring

Former WWE and WCW star Greg "The Hammer" Valentine had an in-ring career spanning almost 50 years. One might assume he would have accumulated many injuries during that time. However, Valentine recently revealed in a conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews that his worst injury happened outside the ring, and quite late into his career.

"All the time in NWA, WCW, WWF, ... I never got hurt that bad," Valentine said. "But then I did a show — it was an independent show in Chicago. ... Hulk Hogan was on it, but he was not wrestling. He was signing autographs, and it was me and [Brutus] Beefcake against The Nasty Boys."

Valentine and his longtime tag team partner Beefcake finished their match without incident. However, leaving the show, Valentine took a spill that would result in some damage to his leg.

"They had these ... weird steps, and I went to step down, and I missed a step." Valentine continued. "I tore my knee and I tore my quad on my right side."

According to Valentine, his quad muscle was just barely hanging onto his bone. Despite being unable to walk, the wrestler opted not to go to the hospital immediately. He returned home to Florida, where he eventually received surgery on the injury. Still, the recovery process was not easy. Valentine credits his wife and intense rehab for getting him back up on his feet.

Based on the details provided by Valentine, the injury seems to have occurred at a WCPW event in July 2009. The WWE Hall of Famer continued wrestling until 2019, when he retired at the age of 68.

