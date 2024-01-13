WWE Legend Greg Valentine Reveals AEW Personality Who Came Up With 'Hammer' Nickname

Tony Schiavone is famous among wrestling fans for the iconic way he calls Sting's entrances, but that isn't the only memorable commentary quote he's made over the years. WWE Hall Of Famer Greg Valentine credits the AEW announcer as the man who created his trademark 'The Hammer' nickname.

"So, he was on NWA Mid-Atlantic Wrestling if it wasn't Bob Cottle and David Crockett, Tony came in and started doing some of the matches too, commentating. He would say, 'Here comes the hammer,' because I'd throw the guy outside on the floor, and I'd bring him up and bring him back over like my dad," Valentine explained recently to "Wrestling Shoot Interviews." "I'd throw that big hammer across, and a big boom. Tony Schiavone said, 'Here comes that hammer,' and then it just evolved into Greg 'The Hammer' Valentine."

The nickname is one that ended up sticking for Valentine, as he went on to use it throughout his entire career, and still does to this day when making appearances. It allowed him to stand out a little more and feel different from others at the time, with the nickname being memorable for fans. Valentine says that he owns his name as well, which is an added bonus when it comes to marketing and making money for himself in the industry today. "Vince, of course, wouldn't bother me selling my own s**t too," he said.

