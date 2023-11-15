Tony Schiavone Wants To See AEW's Sting Bring Back Old Gimmick For His Last Match

AEW commentator and backstage interviewer Tony Schiavone and pro wrestling legend Sting have a long history together, having worked together in WCW and now in AEW. Schiavone is notable for his "It's Sting" remark whenever "The Icon" appears on screen.

During his "What Happened When" podcast, Schiavone revealed which gimmick Sting should bring back for his last match next year at AEW Revolution, while also mentioning how he was honored to work with both Sting and another pro wrestling legend, Ric Flair.

"Both [Sting & Ric Flair] have been such phenomenal performers," said Schiavone. "I've said this many times, I'm honored to be tied to them in some way. If you look online and see a lot of photos of Ric Flair, it's me holding the microphone, so that's very special to me. I really would like for Sting for his last match to come out as Surfer Sting, wouldn't you? Blonde hair, spike it up."

The popular Surfer Sting gimmick turned into an even more popular gimmick, the darker persona that was directly based on "The Crow." In 1996, the neon trunks and platinum blonde hair turned into jet black hair, face makeup, and a trench coat, all because of the Hollywood Hulk Hogan-led stable, New World Order.

Before he puts his boots away again, Sting will be in action this Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view, where he will be tagging with Darby Allin and Adam Copeland to face TNT Champion Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus.

