AEW Reportedly Hires Former WWE Executive For Office Role

The backstage goings-on in All Elite Wrestling continue to make news. This time a former WWE executive has reportedly joined the fledgling promotion's front office.

Fightful Select is reporting that Kosha Irby, former WWE Regional Director Of Live Events, is joining AEW's corporate team. The report did not confirm the specific position for which Irby is being brought on but mentioned it could be a role as high up as Chief Operating Officer. Irby not only worked for WWE but has a long history working in college sports, mainly in a marketing role, specifically for schools like Clemson and Georgia State, as well as a recent stint as president of the Arena Football team the Memphis Express. Fightful said that AEW will be making more hiring announcements in the future.

The hiring comes after AEW lost its head of merchandising Dana Massie, producer and coach QT Marshall, and Vice President of Live Events and Touring Rafael Morffi. Like Irby, Morffi was also a former WWE executive, while Massie is the wife of The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson. Massie had been a founding member of the company and, like Morffi and Marshall, was given a warm sendoff from AEW CEO Tony Khan following AEW Worlds End. Massie had reportedly not been happy with the way AEW handled the fallout of The Young Bucks' altercation with CM Punk after AEW All Out in 2022. Marshall announced his departure from AEW earlier this year, hoping to get as much wrestling in as possible during what he feels is his physical prime. After Worlds End, Tony Khan made it clear that all three former executives would be welcome back to the company at any time.