Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Report, WWE NXT 1/9/2024

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has returned and four of the eight announced teams went to war on Tuesday to advance to the semi-finals.

On "WWE NXT," the mismatched pair of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin were able to overcome their differences and defeat former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus. Breakker and Corbin had a bitter rivalry in 2023 which culminated in Corbin defeating the second-generation wrestler at NXT No Mercy in September. Now the tandem has defeated the longest-reigning WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions in the history of the title.

Breakker and Corbin weren't the only team to advance on Tuesday, as the high-flying tandem of Axiom and Nathan Frazer were able to defeat Tank Ledger and Hank Walker to advance to the semi-finals, where they'll face Breakker and Corbin. Both long-standing teams in either match were defeated, leaving these two odd but interesting teams to compete for a spot in the finals.