AJ Francis, Formerly Top Dolla, Assesses B-Fab's Potential In WWE

While he may not be in WWE anymore, AJ Francis, known to WWE fans as Top Dolla, is still rooting for his former Hit Row stablemate B-Fab. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Francis offered up praise for B-Fab, while also imploring WWE to give her more screentime to showcase her microphone and in-ring skills.

"B-Fab is one of the best talent that WWE has. She just needs an opportunity," Francis said. "She's done house shows and dark matches with [Natalya] and been involved in mixed tags with us and done all these things that [prove] she can work. Everybody can work, but she knows how to work a crowd. That's different. A lot of people don't know how to do that. There's a lot of people that are good wrestlers but can't work a crowd to save their life. She can work a crowd too. She's great on the mic. She's obviously beautiful, so she has so much potential, and given the right opportunity, she could provide for the company."

In recent months, B-Fab has been mingling with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on "WWE SmackDown," seemingly raising a business proposition for him and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins). B-Fab's latest WWE appearance came in the form of a digital exclusive in which she can be seen checking on Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins after they received a beatdown from Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain on last week's episode of "SmackDown." B-Fab's last in-ring performance took place in tag team action at a WWE live event on September 10.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.