Backstage Update On MJF's Status, Whether To Expect Him At AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

The last time wrestling fans saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman in an AEW ring was at the World's End pay-per-view on December 30, where he lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe and was attacked by his former best friend, Adam Cole. But could MJF make his return on this week's "AEW Dynamite: Homecoming" special episode, which will be broadcast from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida?

Unfortunately for those who lovingly refer to MJF as their scumbag, they will have to wait at least a little longer for his big comeback. According to the latest report from PWInsider Elite, Friedman is about 1,500 miles south of Jacksonville, on vacation in Costa Rica. He's not expected to appear at Wednesday's "Dynamite."

The new report follows recent speculation on the status of MJF's AEW career ever since he was removed from the AEW roster page. While the details of MJF's contract situation remain unknown, it seems unlikely that AEW would give a year-long world title reign to a wrestler they didn't have signed to a long-term deal. What is known is that MJF is reportedly taking some time off due to heal up from recent i injuries, including torn labrum that could put him on the shelf for at least six months. However, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the former ROH Tag Team Champion is hoping to heal his shoulder through rehab rather than surgery.

While fans won't be seeing MJF at Dally's Place tomorrow, Sting and Darby Allin are set to be in action in a Texas Tornado match; Sammy Guevara and Ricky Starks will be facing each other in their first singles match; and there will be both an eight-man and an eight-woman tag team match on the card.