Warner Bros Discovery Touts AEW Viewership As Part Of Year-Over-Year TNT Ratings Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be happy with AEW's performance in 2023. In a press release that was shared Tuesday, WBD revealed that live telecast of AEW programming along with both NBA and NHL live telecasts helped TNT grow by 14% in its primetime ratings among those between the ages of 25 and 54.

As per the press release, AEW's three TV shows — "Dynamite," "Rampage," and "Collision" have reached almost four million viewers each week for both TNT and TBS. On the whole, TNT has maintained its own rank as the #1 cable network between ages 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54, while TBS has ranked as the #2 primetime network in those three age groups.

When discussing AEW and WBD, it's impossible to overlook the ongoing rumors that the two entities may not be partners heading into 2025. In a recent interview, AEW CEO Tony Khan noted that the answer to that question would eventually be announced at the end of 2024. Khan also stated in that interview that the media powerhouse had been "great partners" and would continue to do so throughout this year.

Since last year, reports have suggested that WBD is a leading contender for acquiring the TV rights to WWE's "Raw." However, it's worth mentioning that WBD isn't the only rumored location for "Raw." A recent report has revealed that WWE's Monday night show could potentially move to Amazon Prime, skipping cable altogether, while FX could also be another destination for the red brand in the future.