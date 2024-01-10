Why Bully Ray Takes Issues With Street Fight From Last Night's WWE Raw

This past week on "WWE Raw," "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes triumphed over Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight, a stipulation that has caused a lot of consternation for "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray.

"What was 'Street Fight' about that match?" Bully asked on "Busted Open Radio." The WWE Hall of Famer believes that the Street Fight between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura didn't fit the match stipulation, feeling WWE needs a new designation for matches that don't actually feel like bare-knuckled combat between two enemies. "This whole 'street fight' thing is bulls**t. It's like a No Holds Barred Match."

Bully went on to reminisce about Street Fights of the past, where wrestlers like Cody's father Dusty Rhodes would dress in street clothes for a seemingly unsanctioned fight.

"Dusty was the king of the street fight," Bully exclaimed. The Hall of Famer went on to complain about neither wrestler taking advantage of the lack of rules at the top of the match. "It felt like a regular wrestling match to me," Bully lamented. "Like if it's gonna be Street Fight then throw everything out the window and give me a Street Fight."

The former TNA World Champion believes that fans have become so accustomed to a WWE match with weapons that the crowd was more electric for the reveal of the various weapons than their actual use.

"If the biggest pop of the night is the furniture there might be a little bit of an issue with the talent or the match," Bully said, hedging that Rhodes and Nakamura did a good job with what they had to work with.