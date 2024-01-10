Booker T Discusses Former WWE NXT Star Velveteen Dream Wanting To Rejoin The Business

Last week, Patrick Clark — former "WWE NXT" star Velveteen Dream — posted a five-minute apology video on social media. The former "NXT" North American Champion ultimately apologized for his past behavior. Clark was accused of inappropriate contact with minors four years ago while working for WWE. He was also arrested three times between 2021 and 2022. On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T responded to a fan who asked if Dream should be given a second chance.

"I talked to Patrick Clark about three months ago," Booker said. "He reached out to me, and he was trying to figure out, you know, maybe a way back into the business. I told him to give me a call, and, I don't know, something happened, and we — I don't know what happened, but I hadn't talked to him ... I wonder if there's a way back into the business for him. I tell you, it's gonna be hard. He's gonna have to put in a whole lot of work ... If I could tell Patrick Clark anything, 'Don't quit. Get out there and just earn it.'"

WWE investigated the 2020 allegations against Clark, but their findings indicated that there was no wrongdoing. The following year, the former "WWE Tough Enough" contestant was released by the promotion. In November 2021, Clark was arrested for various charges, including possessing cocaine and the use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ultimately given a probation sentence of 12 months. On August 20, 2022, four months into his sentence, Clark was placed in handcuffs for first-degree battery and trespassing. Clark was taken into custody again a few days later after triggering a warrant due to his probation term.

