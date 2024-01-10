AJ Francis, Formerly Top Dolla, Comments On WWE Saying No To Media Opportunities

A.J. Francis — former Hit Row member Top Dolla — worked for WWE between January 2020 and November 2021, and again more recently between August 2022 and September 2023. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Francis was asked how it felt to have the wrestling world opened up to him following the expiration of his latest 90-day no-compete clause.

"It feels great," Francis said. "But it's one of those things — it's a little bittersweet because I did the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. I did the show with you guys. I did Pat McAfee's show. I did Scott Van Pelt on ESPN. I did all these things ... And I set them all up myself. Nobody set them but me, so I could have been doing that the whole time. I could have helped elevate the brand [WWE], but they didn't feel they had a need for me. I mean, quite honestly, they're doing as good as they've ever done, so they don't, you know what I'm saying? It's no hard feelings; it's just the fact that I could have been helping the brand the whole time I was there."

Moving forward, Francis already has a couple of wrestling-related appearances lined up following the end of his 90-day no-compete term. This weekend, Francis and DJ Whoo Kid will be at TNA's Hard to Kill pay-per-view to debut their "We Out$ide" music video. Also, Francis will be in action at GCW's Look at Me event on January 26. It will be his first appearance for the promotion since For the Culture in April 2022.

