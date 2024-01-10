Why Matt Riddle Was Upset By CM Punk's WWE Return At Survivor Series

Randy Orton's return to the ring at WWE Survivor Series 2023 was a big moment, but one that got overshadowed by CM Punk's surprise WWE comeback just moments afterward. The self-proclaimed "Best in the World" being back in WWE has certainly raised some eyebrows, and it isn't just Seth Rollins who was unhappy about it.

"I love Randy, he looks incredible he's killing it. I think the only thing I was upset on the day of his return somebody else made a really big return," Matt Riddle said to "Signed by Superstars." Riddle spent a good portion of his WWE career working alongside "The Viper," with the two of them forming RK-Bro, which became a successful and popular tag team. They were given a run with the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship, but fans never got to see them reunite post-Orton's injury due to Riddle being released by the company during Orton's time on the shelf.

"At the end of the day, Randy's awesome, he's put [in] his time and he's been on more 'Raw's and more pay-per-views than anybody and honestly, he was the greatest tag partner I ever had he was amazing," Riddle said. "I'm happy for him, I'm happy the surgery went well, he's bigger, stronger, healthier, and he's back. Very proud of him." Orton's return has proven to be a successful one so far, with the 14-time World Champion scheduled to compete in a fatal four-way at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

