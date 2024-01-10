Will Ospreay Explains How TNA Made Him A Pro Wrestling Fan

During the 2000s, TNA broke into the industry to become the first legitimate competition to WWE since WCW in the late 1990s. According to Will Ospreay during an interview with Denise Salcedo, one specific TNA match inspired his eventual pursuit of a career in pro wrestling.

For many, the highlight of 2005's TNA Unbreakable was the "Triple Threat" between AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, and Samoa Joe. But according to Ospreay, the match lives in his mind forever. "It forever lives in my mind, like watching that as a 14-year-old kid, you will never understand the emotions! I remember having all my friends around, we didn't plan on watching wrestling and all of us wanted to be wrestlers because of that match." Ospreay continued, explaining what he believes TNA's impact on the industry has been, and that he would like to inspire the next generation of wrestlers like Styles, Daniels, and Joe did for him.

"They filled in such a market and became so different, so unique. And seeing some of my favorite wrestlers go through TNA is a testament to what they did, it's a testament to going forward. It can be done again, we can start a whole new generation of guys, a whole new generation of TNA kids." Many praised Osprey's clash with Chris Jericho at AEW All In 2023. The match notably holds a special place in Ospreay's heart, as he opened up about the feeling of walking into Wembley Stadium earlier in the interview.

