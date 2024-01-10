Road Dogg Weighs In On Karrion Kross' New Faction On WWE SmackDown

After weeks of hints and teases, Karrion Kross and Scarlett revealed what they have been alluding to in their recent vignettes on "WWE SmackDown," when AOP and Paul Ellering made their surprise return to the company to join forces with them and form a faction. The group made an immediate impact, and Brian "Road Dogg" James says he loved it.

"They came in hot, they came in dominant, and I think as a package unit like to see that visual of all those people is super cool," he said on "Oh You Didn't Know." The faction made their presence known by attacking Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, with the former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions jumping them from behind before Kross joined the mix. This has seemingly set up their first feud as a group, with Ellering and Scarlett taking up managerial positions for the faction, similar to how the three wrestlers were presented during their time on the black and gold brand.

"I think what you're going to get out of this is a lot of what you saw in Karrion Kross in 'NXT,' so I'll leave it there," Dogg explained. "I think it's going to be exciting and I think it will always be good, so yeah, I'm excited about it." The group is currently without a name, but a recent WWE trademark filing for the term, "Final Testament" could potentially end up being the answer to that question.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Oh You Didn't Know" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.