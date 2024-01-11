Wrestling Inc. Presents The Numbers Game: WWE's Most Diverse Title Lineage (1/10/23)

Welcome to The Numbers Game, a column about the cold, hard facts of the wrestling industry. Each edition will explore a particular topic in current or past professional wrestling entirely via the use of statistics. We're not dealing in opinion here — these are simply the numbers. What you make of them is up to you.

On Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," Oba Femi cashed in his championship contract he received by winning the Men's Breakout Tournament, defeating Dragon Lee to become the 18th "NXT" North American Champion. In doing so, Femi didn't just become the first NIL athlete to win championship gold in WWE — he also became part of a unique title lineage. Just one glance at the history of the North American title reveals that it's unlike any other title in WWE, and unlike the vast majority of titles in all of wrestling.