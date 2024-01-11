Video: WWE Shares Clip Running Down Its Biggest Moments Of 2023

With 2024 underway, WWE took a moment to look back on the big moments from 2023.

In a new video posted to X (formerly Twitter), WWE touted their many big events from 2023, such as WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, Money In The Bank in London, the Royal Rumble, and both nights of WrestleMania 39. The video also highlights the media circus around Bad Bunny's main event match at Backlash, The Rock's triumphant return in September, which saw him drop a People's Elbow on Austin Theory while a gleeful Pat McAfee looked on, as well as the social media hubbub that followed. CM Punk's shocking return to WWE was also featured, which like Rock's return, was touted as one of the most social moments of the year. WWE also highlighted its record merchandise sales, as well as its highest-earning year in regards to sponsorship dollars. From Mountain Dew Pitch Black to Snickers to Slim Jim and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, WWE earnings in sponsorship dollars blew other years out of the water.

What a 2023 for WWE! pic.twitter.com/VVJ5rMyeBz — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2024

While WWE is making more money on merchandise than ever, 2023 also marked the year that WWE exited the physical media market, with the final WWE DVDs ever produced being shipped in December as the company moves to a purely digital archive. The final home video release in the United States was WWE Survivor Series: War Games, having already ceased UK and European video production with the Crown Jewel event from earlier that month.