WWE Reportedly Exiting One Market Sector Of Wrestling Merch

With more and more focus being put into its streaming deal with Peacock, it isn't surprising that WWE Home Video, once a major merchandise mover for the promotion, has become less and less of a priority over the years. Alas, it has fallen so low on the priority that it appears WWE is ready to do away with the sector altogether.

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that WWE Home Video will officially cease operations at the end of 2023, putting an end to WWE's place in the home video market. The news was also confirmed in a statement by Freemantle, WWE's European licensee, who further revealed that no home video licensing deals for WWE will be renewed after the end of the year. As such, WWE Crown Jewel will be the last WWE Home Video release in the UK and Europe, while Survivor Series will be the last Home Video release in the US. Wrestling Inc. has reached out to WWE to confirm this report.

If true, this isn't the first time WWE Home Video looked to be at an end, as WWE had previously announced the division would be scrapped heading into 2022 before a last-minute change was made to keep Home Video around for at least two more years. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear another last-minute change is in the cards.