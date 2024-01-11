WWE NXT Ratings Report 1/9/2023

According to the latest TV ratings data posted by Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of "WWE NXT" was watched by 722,000 overall viewers. This number was slightly down compared to last week's "New Year's Evil" special, which drew 768,000 overall viewers. In the all-important 18-49 key demo, Tuesday night's broadcast recorded a 0.21, which was lower than the 0.25 registered the previous week.

Looking deeper into the numbers, overall viewership was 5% higher versus the preceding four weeks, while the 18-49 rating was up 6% compared to the previous four weeks. Meanwhile, overall viewership has increased 18% in comparison to January 2023, while the 18-49 demo is up 64% compared to January 2023.

This week's show saw Blair Davenport defeat Nikkita Lyons, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin overcome Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) in a first-round Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic bout, Josh Briggs beat Oro Mensah, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo retain the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Lucien Price and Bronco Nima, Cora Jade get the better of Gigi Dolin in singles action, and Axiom and Nathan Frazer advance in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after beating Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Also, former "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton worked as a Ranch Hand for the day after losing to Fallon Henley last week. At the end of the broadcast, Oba Femi became the "NXT" North American Champion after cashing in his "NXT" Breakout Tournament title shot. Femi defeated Dragon Lee moments after the luchador had retained the gold against Lexis King.