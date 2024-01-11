Matt Riddle Talks Possibly Wrestling For TNA Or AEW

Since being released by WWE last September, Matt Riddle has debuted for MLW and NJPW. During a recent in-studio signing with "Signed by Superstars," Riddle was asked if he would ever consider joining AEW.

"Yeah," Riddle said. "Honestly, I felt like a lot of the talent when I got released were gonna try to do that, and I kind of wanted to think outside the box. And I also wanted to maybe not rush right back into doing TV matches again, because TV is a lot different than wrestling on pay-per-view or wrestling on the indies. There's commercial breaks. There's this. They cut times. They change a lot of things. You really don't get to [display your art]. So for me, I feel like right now, New Japan, I can display my art. MLW, I can display my art. The indies, I can display my art, and I'm not under such a crunch of time or requirements. I have a lot more freedom."

When noticing a fan mentioning TNA star Josh Alexander in the comments, Riddle said he wrestled the former TNA/Impact World Heavyweight Champion in Canada a few years ago and would love a rematch. Riddle believes Alexander is now in "10 times" better shape and that they would put on a "stellar performance" if they crossed paths again. The former WWE United States Champion then indicated that he was open to working for TNA, mentioning that the promotion was "not out of the picture" for him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Signed by Superstars" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.