AEW's Matt Hardy Offers Praise To The Young Bucks — And Their Mustaches

Matt Hardy wasn't on "AEW Dynamite" last night, but he and Jeff managed to get a snap with the newly returned Young Bucks. The Bucks emerged in the final moments of Wednesday's show after Sting and Darby Allin defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita in a street fight, indicating their involvement in the wider story of Sting's impending retirement at Revolution. Sting and Allin against the Bucks would be a first-time clash between two of AEW's most popular tag teams, simultaneously placing Sting among the legendary adversaries in the Bucks' catalog. Hardy touched on his and his brothers' storied rivalry with the Bucks as he shared their backstage photo together on X.

"It was so fantastic to see the Young Bucks return to AEW Dynamite," Hardy wrote, "They're the greatest tag team of this generation and the tag team G.O.A.Ts, acknowledge that. Proud of them for stepping up and calling out the Stinger. Just so you know – Without us, the Living Legends, there would be no Bucks of Youth. The Jackson brothers are one of the few teams Jeff and I actually respect. Sweet a** mustaches by the way."

Prior to their return on "Dynamite" this week, the Young Bucks had been on hiatus since they lost their future shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship at Full Gear. Matt Jackson was shown throwing a post-match tantrum smashing up the ringside area, and Brandon Cutler later announced they would be taking some time off. It has been reported in the meantime that the Bucks were due to turn heel and potentially form a stable involving Brandon Cutler and perhaps even Colt Cabana. The Young Bucks could be the 27th tag team to threaten Sting's pristine AEW record, and they may just be the last.