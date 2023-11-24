The Young Bucks Reportedly Set To Form Heel Group With These AEW Stars

More details have reportedly emerged pertaining to The Young Bucks turning heel. Matt and Nick Jackson were last seen at AEW Full Gear in Los Angeles, losing their future Tag Team Championship shot to Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. After the match they were shown to be less-than-happy with their situation, causing a scene at ringside before the segment drew to a close.

Earlier reports indicated their post-match antics and current hiatus were laying the foundation for an eventual heel turn alongside multiple AEW stars. This was added to in this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," which asserts that the Bucks are looking to play into the negativity surrounding them, much like they had done previously in NJPW, ROH, and the wider independent circuit as part of Bullet Club. Previously, the team ran merchandise lines using the terms "Killing the Business" and "Spot Monkey."

Moreover, the Bucks have recently filed trademarks for "KTB Wrestling" and "Superd**k Party" for the purposes of merchandise. WON notes that the "KTB" trademark is not intended for their stable, but rather non-AEW projects. Brandon Cutler has been named as tentatively planned to continue as part of the heel stable, though Colt Cabana has been mentioned as a possibility. WON adds that the change is in the beginning stages, and there's no known time frame on when it will play out on TV. Cutler has taken to X to say the Bucks will be taking some time away from AEW, and their YouTube series "Being The Elite" will be on hiatus temporarily.