Being The Elite 'On Hiatus Until Further Notice'

"Being The Elite" is a weekly YouTube week series that showcases what it's like... well, being The Elite. The Elite, of course, is a wrestling stable consisting of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and their many friends that have tagged along over the years. 322 episodes of the show have documented their journey around the wide world of professional wrestling, and into their days in All Elite Wrestling starting in 2019.

New episode of the popular show typically drop every Monday. However, that did not happen this week. After a backstage brawl that took place between The Elite and CM Punk, "Being The Elite" has been put "on hiatus until further notice." The announcement appears to be directly linked to a backstage fight following the All Out pay-per-view.

During the post-show media scrum, Punk ran down The Elite and others, including Colt Cabana and "Hangman" Adam Page. Afterward, it was reported that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega got into a physical altercation with Punk and his trainer and friend, Ace Steel.

Suspensions were handed down following the melee. No one reportedly involved has been seen or spoken of on AEW programming since. In addition, the AEW World Championship held by Punk and the World Trios Titles held by Omega and the Bucks were vacated.

A tournament is now underway for the vacant AEW World Title with the semifinals set to take place on this Wednesday's "Dynamite." The new holders of the AEW World Trios Championship were decided on last Wednesday night's "Dynamite," when long-time rivals of The Elite, Death Triangle, defeated Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.