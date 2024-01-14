Former WWE Star AJ Francis Explains Difference Between Confidence And Arrogance

AJ Francis (formerly Top Dolla) had a rollercoaster journey with WWE, and one of the low moments for him was when reports came out that he had backstage heat. It was claimed the former Hit Row star had rubbed people the wrong way, and while he admitted to being a confident person, Francis doesn't think he acted arrogantly during his time with the company.

"Not if you've ever actually had a conversation with me and talked to me as a human being," he told "Busted Open Radio" when asked if his confidence could be seen as arrogance. "If the only thing you've ever done is try to talk down to me or say whatever, then you might not like how I am. But people who have ever actually had a genuine conversation with me enjoy my presence, enjoy the things that I bring to the table." Francis highlighted that it isn't just his former Hit Row stablemates that feel that way about him either, as he believes that you can name anybody on WWE's roster right now, and all of them would only have good things to say about him and the interactions they had together.

"That's Rey Mysterio, that's AJ Styles, that's Randy Orton, that's Sheamus, that's Cody Rhodes, the list goes on and on," he said. "So, if you think that my confidence comes off as arrogance it's because you don't actually take any time to talk to me and get to know me and see me as a human being."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.