“Top Dolla” AJ Francis took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to reports on how he had developed backstage heat on the main roster after being called up for WWE SmackDown.

As noted, it was reported earlier, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Francis had backstage heat in WWE NXT due to how he rubbed “a ton of people the wrong way” while he was there. It was also said that he was developing the same reputation since being called up to the main roster. You can click here for the full report, including news on what WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon thought of Francis.

In an update, Francis tweeted this afternoon and revealed that he called WWE officials earlier this month to let them know that releasing “B-Fab” Briana Brandy was a mistake.

“Here’s what rubs people the wrong way. -Standing up for your own. When Bri was released and I called the office myself to tell them they made a mistake. -Standing up for yourself. Ppl in the PC told me “Hit Row” wouldn’t work for a year and a half & I never took their advice,” he wrote.

Francis continued in a follow-up tweet, “TRUST ME I got plenty stories I can tell about how I was disrespected but just took it on the chin like a professional. Even with the video I released today it was all professionalism. But I’m NOT gonna let these BS “reports” ruin my reputation. I got tea I can spill too.”

The video released refers to the new hip-hop track he released that discusses his WWE release and pro wrestling future, which you can watch at this link.

WWE released Francis and 7 other wrestlers on Thursday night as a part of budget cuts – Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, Tegan Nox, Shane Thorne, and John Morrison, plus AJ’s Hit Row stablemates, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. The wrestlers will become free agents on Wednesday, February 16 when their 90-day non-compete clauses expire with WWE.

