Former AAA Star Black Taurus Announces He Is A Free Agent Following AEW & ROH Debuts

Former AAA star Black Taurus announced on Thursday that he has officially become a free agent. In his announcement on X (previously known as Twitter), he teased about returning to CMLL — a promotion that he has not been a part of since June 2011.

"Just to thank AAA and that from now on I will be an independent agent. black taurus continues his career in the USA and Mexico as a free agent and why not maybe see cmll," wrote Taurus.

Esta foto es vieja pero es la que encontré en estos momentos . Just to thank AAA and that from now on I will be an independent agent. black taurus continues his career in the USA and Mexico as a free agent and why not maybe see cmll?😏 pic.twitter.com/pHikthcmKJ — Taurus (@Taurusoriginal) January 11, 2024

During his time with Lucha Libre AAA, Taurus held the AAA Latin American Champion for 413 days and the AAA World Trios Title for 301 days. One of his last matches was a loss to AAA Mega Champion and AEW star EL Hijo del Vikingo on December 25.

It's worth mentioning that Taurus made his Ring of Honor and AEW debuts that same month, losing to Vikingo each time, first at ROH Final Battle on December 15 and then on the December 22 episode of "AEW Rampage."

In the US, Taurus also had a run with TNA Wrestling, wrestling over 70 matches with the pro wrestling promotion. His last match for the promotion was a taped episode on November 11, where he lost to Laredo Kid and Tommy Dreamer. The 36-year-old first made his debut in February 2019, when it was simply known as Impact Wrestling, and was part of the popular Decay stable with Rosemary, Havok, and Crazzy Steve.