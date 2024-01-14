Tommy Dreamer Tells ECW Story About Paul Heyman Asking Him To Procure Snake For Jake Roberts

Former ECW star Tommy Dreamer has shared a story about how ECW boss Paul Heyman instructed him to get a snake for Jake "The Snake" Roberts' appearance in ECW.

In a recent appearance on Roberts' "The Snake Pit" podcast, Dreamer remembered the legendary star's brief appearance on ECW, and how he was ordered by Heyman to procure a snake for Roberts.

"One of my famous Paul Heyman conversations, he goes, 'Tommy, I need you to get a 10-foot boa.' And I went, 'Wait, wait?' He goes, 'Go get me a 10-foot boa, I got Jake.' That's how he premises this and I was like, 'Oh, that's awesome.' I'm tired, I just want to go to bed, I just went to bed three hours ago, and then he goes, 'Tommy, get a boa.' And I was like, 'Paul, it's 7 am on a Sunday. I cannot get ... where am I gonna find a boa?' And he goes, 'Tommy, it's New Orleans, they're everywhere,' and then he hangs up the phone," recalled Dreamer.

The ECW original revealed that he never searched for snakes, and jokingly apologized to Heyman for lying to him 25 years ago.

"I reveal this to you first time ever: I never contacted or went to any local pet stores, didn't look everywhere for the 10-foot boas," said Dreamer. "But I told Paul, 'Hey, man, I called a bunch of places and they couldn't give me a 10-foot boa.'"

Roberts was Dreamer's mystery partner at the November To Remember pay-per-view in 1998, where the duo faced and defeated the team of Justin Credible and Jack Victory. A year before his match at the aforementioned pay-per-view, the Hall of Famer made a surprise appearance during Dreamer's match against Jerry "The King" Lawler at the Hardcore Heaven pay-per-view in 1997, attacking both stars.