Backstage Details On Injury With Which AEW's Brian Cage Is Currently Working

Brian Cage could be seen sporting tape on his upper back during this week's "AEW Dynamite," and that wasn't just done for aesthetics. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cage is currently working through a legitimate injury after tearing his latissimus dorsi. Cage suffered the injury on the first "Dynamite" of 2024 during the fatal four-way number one contender's match for the Continential Crown Championship, which was eventually won by Trent Baretta, and it was a German Superplex from the Best Friends member that led to the tear.

Cage will continue to work despite being hurt, which is why he was part of the eight-man tag team match this week to honor Brodie Lee, emerging on the losing end. While no further details are currently known about the injury, it is clearly not severe enough to be keeping Cage out of the ring, or for him to get surgery which is a positive sign for him and AEW/ROH. However, it remains to be seen how long the issue will be bothering him, and whether or not Tony Khan looks to scale back his usage while he gets back to full fitness.

Cage is currently a member of the Mogul Embassy faction, and he regularly finds himself accompanying Swerve Strickland to ringside, while he is also one-third of the ROH World Trios Champions alongside the Gates Of Agony. Another positive to him still being able to wrestle is the fact that they won't need to be stripped of those titles, nor does anybody need to get plugged in to replace him if they're going to be defending in the near future.