Orange Cassidy Discusses Stadium Stampede Fork Spot At AEW All In 2023

Orange Cassidy took part in 2023's Stadium Stampede at AEW All In when he, along with Best Friends, Eddie Kingston, and Penta El Zero Miedo took on The Blackpool Combat Club and Santana and Ortiz. Over the course of the bloody bout, Cassidy and Jon Moxley had a brutal encounter, which he opened up about during an interview with Adrian Hernandez.

Moxley has notably cultivated a reputation for being a prolific deathmatch wrestler since leaving WWE, and came at Cassidy with a fork. According to the AEW International Champion, he didn't notice the fork until it connected with him. "It happened very fast. When I have my hands in my pockets in front of over 75,000 people and then I turn around and a monster of a man is running at me with a fork and stabs me in the head."

Cassidy continued, noting that even after the fact, he still can't recall the event in full detail since he went into an angry flurry when it happened. "I just went down and then I don't really remember anything after that because I kind of like ... went to the other weird realm I go to when I get angry." Despite this, Cassidy claims he'll always have a reminder of the altercation, as it left a scar. "And I remember after the fact that I had a huge fork gash in my head that took at least — he scarred me forever and I'll have it forever because of Jon Moxley and a fork."

