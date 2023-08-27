Orange Cassidy Gets The Pin In Gore-Splattered Stadium Stampede Match At AEW All In

In one of the most hellacious and bloody matches in AEW history, The Best Friends, Eddie Kingston, and Penta El Zero Miedo emerged victorious in the third instalment of Stadium Stampede at All In defeating the Blackpool Combat Club. After weeks of grueling matches against The Best Friends and Death Triangle, Jon Moxley's crew were joined by the returning Santana and Ortiz in London for a clash that perhaps better resembled Anarchy in the Arena than the pandemic-era Stampede bouts.

With every weapon under the sun utilized by the both sides, Moxley bringing back the skewers from Japan, and the bitter feud between Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli spilling all over Wembley Stadium, a potential injury to Penta El Zero Miedo led to one-half of the Lucha Brothers returning later with a different moniker, splashing Santana through a table at the top of the entrance ramp. Back inside the ring, Orange Cassidy and the aforementioned Castagnoli went toe-to-toe for an extended period, before Kingston stormed toward Castagnoli wielding a barbed wire steel chair.

Kingston would then slam his friend-turned-foe Moxley through a barbed wire table, before Cassidy hit an Orange Punch with glass duct-taped to his hand on Castagnoli for a shocking triumph in front of 80,000 fans.