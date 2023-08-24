Santana Returns, Reunites With Former Proud & Powerful Partner Ortiz On AEW Dynamite

The Blackpool Combat Club is going to have some Pride and some Power on its side during the Stadium Stamped match at AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium.

On Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Santana returned from injury, joining his former Proud-N-Powerful tag team partner Ortiz, joining up with the Blackpool Combat Club to fight off Death Triangle and Best Friends, following Jon Moxley's brutal victory over Rey Fenix. After the match, the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta struck down Fenix with a crowbar to the head, leading to the former AEW World Tag Team Champion being stretchered out of the arena.

Recent reports suggested the team could reunite. Santana suffered a torn ACL in the Blood & Guts Match on June 29, 2022. A situation between the two wrestlers developed before Santana's injury, which led many to worry that the team would be undone by conflict. According to AAA Head Booker Konnan, the former EYFBO team members were back on friendly terms as of July.