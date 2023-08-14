Konnan On Santana And Ortiz's Current Relationship, Working With Them In AEW

On the latest episode of the "K100 with Konnan & Disco Inferno" podcast, Konnan spoke about Santana and Ortiz's relationship and if he would bring back LAX to All Elite Wrestling. LAX, which stands for Latin American Xchange started out in TNA Wrestling in the mid-2000s. A new group debuted in Impact Wrestling in 2017, and there is an iteration of the stable in Major League Wrestling that was created in 2021.

The former LAX leader revealed on his podcast that he would bring LAX to AEW, though he doesn't want to work with AEW CEO Tony Khan, but instead with AEW producer and on-screen manager Sonjay Dutt.

"The only way would be if I had creative control and I could work with Sonjay [Dutt] because Sonjay and Jeremy Borash, I worked with very closely, and I had really good chemistry," said Konnan. "I wouldn't want to be fighting with Tony [Khan] all the time about stuff, so I'd rather have Sonjay handle that."