Konnan On Santana And Ortiz's Current Relationship, Working With Them In AEW
On the latest episode of the "K100 with Konnan & Disco Inferno" podcast, Konnan spoke about Santana and Ortiz's relationship and if he would bring back LAX to All Elite Wrestling. LAX, which stands for Latin American Xchange started out in TNA Wrestling in the mid-2000s. A new group debuted in Impact Wrestling in 2017, and there is an iteration of the stable in Major League Wrestling that was created in 2021.
The former LAX leader revealed on his podcast that he would bring LAX to AEW, though he doesn't want to work with AEW CEO Tony Khan, but instead with AEW producer and on-screen manager Sonjay Dutt.
"The only way would be if I had creative control and I could work with Sonjay [Dutt] because Sonjay and Jeremy Borash, I worked with very closely, and I had really good chemistry," said Konnan. "I wouldn't want to be fighting with Tony [Khan] all the time about stuff, so I'd rather have Sonjay handle that."
Santana & Ortiz Are Talking Again?
Konnan later revealed that he wasn't aware that Ortiz and Santana were talking again, and the former LAX members, as well as other former members Diamante and "maybe Homicide" would be in the AEW stable iteration.
"I didn't even know Santana [and] Ortiz are talking again. I'm glad because I spoke to both of them on this issue. But, yeah, probably, Santana, Ortiz, Diamante, [and] maybe Homicide," added Konnan.
Santana has been out of action since injuring his knee back in a Blood and Guts match on the June 29, 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite," while Ortiz was last in an AEW ring on the March 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Diamante, on the other hand, just had a match this past Saturday on "AEW Collision," where she and Mercedes Martinez defeated Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.
