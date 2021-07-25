Wrestling icon and founding father of The Latin American Xchange (LAX), Konnan, introduced a new incarnation of his self-proclaimed stable at tonight’s MLW Battle Riot III. LAX’s new members are Danny Limelight (Rivera), Julius Smokes and Slice Boogie.

After Cesar Duran (fka Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground) revealed he’s the new matchmaker for MLW, Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver of Injustice came out and demanded a World Tag Team Championship opportunity. As Duran was about to answer their request, a countdown timer appeared on the screen. When the timer wound down, that was when LAX made their appearance and introduced themselves to everyone.

Konnan then turned his attention to Duran and instructed him to do the right thing and give his guys the first title opportunity against to LA Park and Hijo de LA Park, the current champions. Duran didn’t agree nor disagree with Konnan’s request. But before he could make an official call, LAX and Injustice battled it out in and out of the ring with no clear indication of who’s going to earn a shot at the gold first.

For those unfamiliar with Konnan’s recent recruits, here’s some background information about each member:

Danny Limelight: Under the name of ‘Rivera’ in MLW, Limelight began his wrestling career in 2014 at a local wrestling school in Southern California. Before making his way into the pro-wrestling world, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he achieved his black belt and became an instructor for the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. Not to mention, he also trained in boxing.

His first big break came when he competed for Impact Wrestling in their five-way scramble for the X-Division Championship in 2019. From there, he’s been a regular at AEW and New Japan-Pro Wrestling’s American show, NJPW Strong, where he joined Tom Lawlor’s group, Team Filthy. Under his new deal with MLW, Limelight will still be able to work for NJPW. The military vet looks to bring versatile offense with him, which will help him potentially take home some of the most significant trophies MLW has to offer both as a single and tag team competitor.

Slice Boogie: Slice Boogie has been on the up and up from his indie days to working for companies like NWA before relocating to MLW. In NWA, Boogie locked in a major win over Crimson, Jax Dane and Jordan Clearwater in a four-way bout at NWA’s Back For The Attack. He also picked up other victories on subsequent episodes of NWA Power. Along with NWA, Boogie also competed in Championship Wrestling From Hollywood and FIST Combat during the pandemic.

Julius Smokes: Julius Smokes is most notably known for his managerial work for The Vulture Squad and The Rottweilers in Ring of Honor. Known for his innovative mannerisms and catchphrases, Smokes will be a great fit in the new version of LAX.

Founded by Konnan, Hernandez and Homicide, LAX’s formation traces back to 2005. LAX’s rise of fame expanded from the indies to nationwide platforms like Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling. Some well-known brawlers from the group include the three mentioned above, Santana and Ortiz, Low Ki, Diamanté and Eddie Kingston.

Below are images from Konnan and LAX’s appearance on tonight’s show: