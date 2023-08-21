Report Indicates Santana And Ortiz May Soon Be Returning To AEW

It appears that two AEW wrestlers are close to returning — Santana and Ortiz.

In the latest report from Fightful Select, they have confirmed that Santana is healed up and ready to return to the ring. Santana has been out of action since he tore his ACL on June 29, 2022, in the Blood & Guts match, where he, Eddie Kingston, the Blackpool Combat Club, and Ortiz defeated The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Per the report, Ortiz could be returning to the ring as soon as next Sunday for AEW's All In event. Fightful was told that Ortiz was pulled from a Limitless Wrestling show because of a prior commitment to AEW. If he does show up at Wembley Stadium, it wouldn't be surprising if it was during the Stadium Stampede match. The match is between Kingston, Orange Cassidy, the Lucha Brothers, and the Best Friends versus Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and three others that have yet to be announced. Ortiz was last in an AEW ring back on the March 1 episode of "Dynamite," where he was part of the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

Sources within the industry also reportedly told Fightful that Ortiz and Santana are still not on friendly terms and that this situation developed way before Santana was injured. Their relationship was discussed last week on Konnan's podcast, "K100 with Konnan & Disco Inferno," after a fan had asked if Konnan would ever bring LAX to AEW and it was implied in the question that the former tag team was on talking terms. Konnan admitted he wasn't aware that they were talking. He was the one that confirmed that the two weren't on good terms back in July.