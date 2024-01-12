Konnan Discusses Possibility Of Former AEW Champ MJF Heading To WWE

MJF's future remains up in the air. His deal with AEW was set to expire at the turn of the year, but nothing has been publicly announced to indicate that he's re-signed with the promotion. it was recently reported that MJF had signed a new deal with AEW through 2027; MJF later denied that rumor. While a "bidding war" was teased by MJF for many months, that talk died down once he entered a storyline with Adam Cole and slowly veered away from his heel persona. Former wrestler Konnan spoke about MJF's situation on his "K100" podcast.

"This is the way I look at it; obviously, we'll know pretty soon," Konnan explaned. "I said this six months ago, I cannot believe ... that even with all the other errors that have been made by that company, that six months ago, knowing that this day would come and you hadn't fixed it ... why would you spend all that time on MJF? ... Because I'm thinking that, 'Alright, MJF might be hurt.' Let's just say he is. 'He might be hurt. We take the title off him. He doesn't come back for a while. Maybe he's going to WWE, and it kind of generates a buzz, and he comes back.' Because I gotta think six months ago he signed. He was probably making 200,000 dollars, and now he's making two million."

Konnan went on to say that he believes MJF will eventually end up in WWE because he's "done it all" in Tony Khan's promotion. After losing the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe and being attacked post-match by Adam Cole (The Devil) and his henchman at Worlds End, it was reported that MJF would be taking some time off. "The Salt of the Earth" was dealing with numerous injuries before he lost the top prize.

