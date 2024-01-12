WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Opens Us About AEW Boss Tony Khan's Jinder Mahal Tweets

Earlier this week, AEW boss Tony Khan took to social media and targeted WWE's decision to book Jinder Mahal against Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw" next Monday. Khan commented on the upcoming title match after fans supposedly blasted HOOK, who has a 28-1 record in AEW, calling out reigning AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, while Mahal hasn't won a match in WWE in ages. He described it as a "double standard." On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T spoke about Khan's comments.

"That's funny, man," Booker declared. "I swear to God, that's so funny to me being an insider, man. Being a guy that's been in this business for more than 30 years, and to hear someone like Tony Khan talk about 28 and one winning streak, like, bro, come on, we all know what this business is ... You don't have to be a winner to get a title shot, especially in professional wrestling. It's all about the entertainment more than anything ... And for Tony Khan to really start to look at this business like that, it concerns me."

Booker added that he hates using the term "mark," but he feels that Khan does not have "a boss mentality." The five-time WCW World Champion believes that Khan has a serious problem if he's running AEW based on the hate he receives on social media. He then proposed that Khan should delete X from his phone. Meanwhile, Booker feels that Khan has currently got the wrong job leading AEW because of his comments online, joking that he should be in charge of the promotion's social media instead. Booker ultimately questioned why Khan would even be thinking about Mahal, claiming that the WWE roster was living rent-free in his head.

