Ted DiBiase Recalls Doing WWE Commentary Alongside Gorilla Monsoon

While Ted DiBiase's in-ring career in WWE ended in 1993 due to injuries, "The Million Dollar Man" continued to make onscreen appearances as a manager and was still involved with storylines. After his retirement, DiBiase also began doing commentary, and on "Everybody's Got A Pod," the veteran recalled working with Gorilla Monsoon.

While DiBiase couldn't recall the exact show, he recounted working with Monsoon as a color commentator while the legend did play-by-play. "I don't know which show it was but I did it with Gorilla Monsoon. He was calling it play-by-play and I was doing the color commentary." Interestingly, DiBiase revealed that his bouts on commentary weren't always live, as they often recorded his lines during a studio session. "I had done it live but a lot of that we did in the studio, in order words, we're in the studio, I'm not doing the live show, these are shows people are gonna see and we're actually watching the show while doing the commentary."

During an interview with Wrestling Inc. years ago, DiBiase also recalled working with Monsoon and how at the time he had no idea his life would take the course it did. By 1994, DiBiase had firmly returned to WWE as a manager/commentator, but unfortunately, he never wrestled a proper match again.

