Randy Orton, LA Knight, & AJ Styles Unite To Take Out The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown

On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," General Manager Nick Aldis officially became fed up with The Bloodline getting involved in other matches. After letting Paul Heyman know that they are not equals, Aldis put Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns in the main event against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. When Heyman reminded him that "The Tribal Chief" was not there, Aldis quipped that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion likes to start stuff he can't finish before telling Sikoa and Uso that if they couldn't find a partner, it would be a handicap match.

Heyman spent the night trying to sucker someone into being the mystery partner, but was turned down over and over again. In the end, the main event did in fact go from a six-man to a 3-on-2 handicap match — though Sikoa and Uso took Orton out during his entrance to even the playing field.

Knight and Styles played out the standard "but can they coexist?' babyface tropes for most of the match — Styles reminded Knight that he "tried to screw" him, although it was "The Phenomenal One" that attacked Knight during his return last month. While eventually began working together to take out their opponents, things were looking grim when, naturally, Orton's music hit. "The Viper" made his way to the ring to get tagged in by Styles. After Orton cleared house and won the match, the three faces took turns hitting their finishers on Sikoa, then came together to take out Uso before putting Sikoa through the announce desk, sending a collective message to their Royal Rumble opponent, Reigns, who will defend against Orton, Styles, and Knight in a fatal four-way match.