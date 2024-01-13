X-Pac Addresses Possibility Of Being Surprise Entrant At WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Surprise entrants in the WWE Royal Rumble are often a key part of the match, and it seems one legendary star could be teasing a possible appearance. Sean Waltman, better known as X-Pac in the ring, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he "can still go at the drop of a hat, at least for a few minutes," though he would have to make his appearance fully dressed. "I can do all my kicks, except the one in the corner & I can do that again with a few weeks training," Waltman posted. "I'm at least month away from taking my shirt off in public, so zero chance I'll be in the Rumble."

I can still go at the drop of hat, at least for a few minutes. I can do all my kicks, except the one in the corner & I can do that again with a few weeks training. I'm at least month away from taking my shirt off in public, so zero chance I'll be in the Rumble. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 12, 2024

Waltman last wrestled for WWE as part of a 10-man tag team match on an episode of "WWE Raw" in July of 2002, but has made appearances on television since. His last singles match occurred in GCW in 2022, at Joey Janela's Spring Break 6, where he lost to Janela. In 2019, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the legendary D-Generation X stable.

The 2023 Royal Rumble will take place on January 27 from Tropicana Field in Tampa/St. Petersburg. As of this writing, only five men have announced they are going to be in the match, including CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Lashley.