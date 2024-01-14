Matt Riddle Almost Teamed With This WWE Star, But They Didn't Feel Comfortable

Matt Riddle was involved in memorable tag teams throughout his WWE tenure, working with both Pete Dunne and Randy Orton. However, he almost ended up being involved in another team as he revealed that WWE did plan for him to team up with Jeff Hardy.

"We were going to be the Hardy Bros," he told "Signed By Superstars." "I love Jeff. We've talked multiple times since. Jeff didn't feel comfortable being the Hardy Bros because of [the] Hardy Boyz." Riddle added, "I completely understand it. That's your team and we're changing like two letters. I get it."

Riddle and Hardy did interact several times during their stints with the company, with audiences getting to see what they would be like as a tag team. However, they never got officially pushed as a duo. Riddle did get to work with Dunne in "WWE NXT," becoming The Broserweights, which Riddle admitted was some of the most fun he had filming things during his WWE career.

Their partnership worked well on screen due to how different they were as characters. Riddle was the goofier, happy, and smiling wrestler, while Dunne brought a more serious approach, and Riddle revealed that the Englishman is like that in real life behind the scenes, rarely laughing or smiling even when he's in a good mood.

"Working with Pete though, Pete elevated my game in tag team wrestling," he said. "Before Pete, I was okay at tag wrestling. After Pete, I had something to bring to tag teams, and then when I started tagging with Randy that's when it really went up."

